Man charged with arson attack at Ħal Far Detention Centre

A Malian man has been remanded in custody after appearing in court on charges of arson and causing criminal damage.

Aboubakar Diakite, 32, from Mali, a resident at the Ħal Far detention centre, was arraigned on Friday afternoon before magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, accused by Inspector Doriette Cuschieri of setting part of the centre on fire at around midday on 5 May.

The resulting blaze caused considerable damage to the centre, the court was told, but luckily, no one was injured.

Lawyer Charmaine Cherrett, assisting the accused as legal aid, a plea of not guilty on behalf of the accused, informing the court that bail was not being requested at this stage.