Syrian, 25, killed in Marsalforn altercation with co-nationals

A 25-year-old Syrian national was pronounced dead on arrival to the Gozo General Hospital, after police found him unconscious in a Marsalforn apartment.

Police were alerted to an argument between several men in the Triq il-Wied apartment on Saturday evening at 9pm.

The unconscious victim was taken to hospital by three other Syrian men, but he later died suffering from his stab wounds. District police and Rapid Intervention Unit (RIU) officers were alerted to the incident, who later investigated the scene of the crime.

Police said the argument between a group of Syrian nationals aged 24-29 had resulted into a major altercation with chairs thrown around, and knives being used.

The three other men were also admitted to hospital and are now under police supervision, together with another man who was arrested and taken to the Floriana lock-up for further investigation.

Duty magistrate Bridgette Sultana appointed court experts to assist in the inquiry.