No bail for man charged with stealing water fittings from Water Services Corporation

A man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with stealing water fittings from the Water Services Corporation.

Something of a regular face in court, Daniele Aquilina, 28, from ta’ Xbiex was charged with the aggravated theft of €2,600 worth of water fittings belonging to the Water Services Corporation.

During Aquilina’s arraignment on Monday afternoon., Inspector Kurt Farrugia told Magistrate Marse Anne Farrugia that the police had received two reports from the Corporation and had examined CCTV footage, from which the vehicle used was subsequently identified. The vehicle’s owner, Aquilina, was later arrested at his home in Ta’ Xbiex.

Defence lawyer Martin Farrugia contested the validity of the arrest, arguing that it appeared that the WSC had investigated, not the police. The conditions listed in the law for arrest did not subsist, said the lawyer.

Inspector Farrugia countered, saying that the WSC has cameras, not police officers stationed there. The police had found the car, and the accused had given investigators the keys.

The lawyer also argued that he had not seen any evidence or eyewitnesses relating to the theft.

The court observed that the police had obtained a warrant issued by a magistrate before arresting the accused. After hearing the prosecution’s explanation of what led them to suspect the accused, it was of the opinion that the arrest was valid.

Aquilina, who told the court he was currently unemployed, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Bail was requested. His lawyer, Martin Farrugia, argued that the offences were minor. This did not wash with the court, which pointed out that the charges were punishable by up to seven years in prison.

There was no risk of tampering with evidence, submitted the lawyer, informing the magistrate that his client had just left prison and was in need of help.

The court, however, refused the bail request and ordered that Aquilina be remanded in custody.

Inspectors Paul Camiller, Sarah K. Zerafa and Kurt Farrugia prosecuted.

Lawyer Martin Farrugia was legal aid defence counsel.