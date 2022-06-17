Man who jumped over airport fence admits to charges

A man who jumped over a security fence at the Malta International Airport on 1 June has admitted to related charges during his arraignment on Friday.

Mohammed Abdi, 21, a Somali national residing at the Hangar Open Centre in Birzebbugia, appeared before magistrate Charmaine Galea, accused of entering a restricted area of the airport without a security pass or the necessary permission.

Inspector Karl Roberts, prosecuting together with inspector Roxanne Tabone, told the court that the Police had received a report from airport security claiming that a man had leapt over a fence into a restricted area. Officers were dispatched to investigate and found Abdi inside an area to which the public has no access. When approached by the officers, the suspect collapsed and had to be taken to hospital.

Some time later, he was declared medically fit to stand trial and discharged. The police took him into custody after his discharge.

The court was told that Abdi is a Somali national enjoying subsidiary protection.

Lawyer Joe Brincat, appointed as legal aid to the accused, entered a guilty plea on the man’s behalf. The accused later confirmed his plea when given the opportunity to do so by the court.

In his submissions on punishment, Brincat suggested that a suspended sentence would best suit the crime. The prosecuting police inspectors submitted that they agreed with the defence’s submissions.

Brincat also informed the court that the man had no funds and would not be able to pay any fines imposed - which could amount to thousands of euros.

Abdi was sentenced to imprisonment for 12 months, with his sentence being suspended for two years. Addressing the accused directly, the magistrate explained the effects and ramifications of this sentence to the accused.