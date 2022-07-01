Last image of missing St Vincent de Paul resident, released by police

Police have released new images of Karmenu Fino, the missing 83-year-old, on the day he went missing, wearing a shorts and a light blue polo shirt.

The search for Fino, who went missing from St Vincent de Paul residence on Tuesday, is still ongoing. Fino suffers from dementia, cannot speak, and he was last seen in Luqa.

Reports say he was caught walking out through the main gate of the residence at 3am on Wednesday.

His disappearance prompted Active Ageing Minister Jo Etienne Abela to order an investigation at St Vincent de Paul to establish the facts that led to the incident and determine whether changes were necessary. The investigation is being carried out by retired judge Geoffrey Valenzia.

The Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses said that at the time of Fino’s disappearance only one nurse was supervising the ward because of a shortage of staff.

Any information about Fino can be passed on to the police force on messenger, by phone on 21224001 or 119 or at the nearest police station.