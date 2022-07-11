Police used drones to monitor Gozo cannabis farm, court hears

A 30-year-old man from Xewkija in Gozo has been charged in connection with the discovery of an illegal cannabis farm.

Luke Zammit Haber appeared before Magistrate Simone Grech earlier today, charged with cultivation and aggravated possession of cannabis, as well as possession of ketamine and LSD. Some 55 cannabis plants were found at the farm.

Drugs Squad Inspector Mark Mercieca told the court that Zammit Haber’s arrest took place after an extensive police surveillance operation, in which camera-equipped drones were also used to monitor activity in the accused's field.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. Bail was requested.

One of Zammit Haber’s defence lawyers, Matthew Xuereb, told the court that the investigation had established that his client did not cultivate the plants for profit.

Xuereb stressed that the accused was presumed innocent at this stage, pointing out that the man had a clean criminal record and that bail had been granted in other cases relating to cultivation. "What sense does it make to remand him in custody?"

The defence also claimed that the accused’s right to disclosure had not been respected, with the lawyer pointing out that at the moment a number of constitutional actions have been lodged over lack of proper disclosure in breach of the accused’s rights. Xuereb also accused the police of leaking evidence to the press before it was shown to the accused.

After hearing the parties’ submissions on bail, the court ordered that the accused be remanded in custody.

Lawyer Alex Scerri Herrera also appeared for the accused.

The case continues.