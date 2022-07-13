DJ admits to groping 17-year-old tourist in Paceville

An Italian DJ living in Malta, has admitted to charges which include touching a 17-year-old girl inappropriately.

Inspector Jean Paul Attard charged 21-year-old Giovanni Trio in connection with the incident which took place in Paceville at around 8am on Tuesday morning. Trio is understood to have groped the girl from behind and then insulted her after she objected.

Trio was charged with having subjected a 17-year-old girl to acts with sexual connotations, touching her inappropriately, causing her to be terrified and manhandling her.

He also pleaded guilty to having wilfully disturbed the public peace and attempting to use force against the girl with intent to insult, annoy or hurt her.

Trio pleaded guilty at which point the court warned the accused that the charges carried with them a potential prison sentence, amongst other punishments. He confirmed his admission, however.

After briefly retiring to chambers to deliberate on the sentence, the magistrate handed Trio a nine-month prison sentence, suspended for two years. He was also placed under a two-year supervision order.

A restraining order was also issued in favour of the victim, who is understood to be on holiday in Malta.

Lawyer Daniel Attard was legal aid counsel to the accused.