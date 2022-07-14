Man hospitalised after accident with chaser

A man was taken to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after injuring his hand while using a chaser.

According to police, the incident happened at Sqaq il-Kalkara in Dingli at around 1:30pm.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the man, a 67-year-old Dingli resident, was working with a chaser on a construction site and hurt his hand.

The man was given first aid on site and then taken to Mater Dei Hospital. He was certified to be suffering grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Traffic accident in Qormi

Later that same evening, a 16-year-old boy from Qormi had to be taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Triq Manwel Dimech, Qormi.

The incident happened at 10:30pm. Police said that initial investigations show that the boy was hit by a Toyota Vitz driven by a 71-year-old man, also from Qormi.

Medical professionals performed first aid on the victim, and he was eventually taken to hospital by ambulance with grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.