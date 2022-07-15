Paulina Dembska killer raped victim after murdering her

A court has been told that although the man accused of the murder of Polish student Paulina Dembska had told the police that the devil had “given him a plan” requiring two more murders, he had only started mentioning supernatural forces when he felt cornered.

Murder victim Paulina Dembska’s parents were present in court today, as Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia declared that the court had seen sufficient evidence for Aquilina to be indicted.

The court heard evidence and submissions on whether the court should accept the results of a psychiatric evaluation which concluded that her killer had been insane at the time of the murder.

In the previous sitting in the compilation of evidence in June, the court heard a team of court-appointed psychiatrists testify that in their opinion, Abner Aquilina was unfit to testify. His defence lawyer is arguing that the 20-year-old had been in a psychotic state when he strangled Dembska, a 29-year-old student from Poland, to death on January 2 this year.

Aquilina had been arrested shortly after the murder took place, by police responding to reports of a man causing a disturbance during a mass at the Balluta parish church.

He had confessed to the murder soon after his arrest, telling the police his mind was a "cooker" and that he received "frequencies" and that "the great one illuminates me."

The court was told that the victim’s body showed injuries compatible with several blows to the head and chest, with her autopsy revealing that she had been raped and strangled.

Inspectors Wayne Camilleri and Shawn Pawney testified today, both of them telling magistrate Marseanne Farrugia that Aquilina had shown signs of discomfort when confronted with pictures of the victim’s remains.

"We showed him pictures of the body [during interrogation]. He was visibly very uncomfortable and avoided eye contact, lifting his shirt over his head," inspector Camilleri said.

He added that after the recording of the interview had been stopped, Aquilina had quipped that he was “close to confessing back there”. This part was not recorded.

Aquilina was also highly uncomfortable when he was shown footage from police officers’ body cams, repeatedly lifting his t-shirt over his head to avoid seeing it.

After the interrogation, Aquilina had gone up to the inspector and another officer and remarked: "Well done. Good effort A++. I was close to confessing back there.”

Inspector Pawney said that he had participated in two of the six interviews conducted with the accused. During an early session, Aquilina had started to run around the room and fallen to the ground, but this had stopped after the police told the suspect that they were not impressed by his acting and the behaviour had never recurred. “The mention of spirits and magnets only came up when Aquilina felt cornered during questioning,” the inspector told the court.

Aquilina had in fact quoted films and pop culture in what was taken to be a bid to impress his interrogators, said the inspector. “He had said that A Clockwork Orange contained many parallels to his life. But most of the time he was interacting normally with us,” he said.

"He was recalling a lot of details, but whenever the topic of conversation came to the murders, he would start mentioning spirits and magnets and so on."

The court was also told of the external lacerations to the victim's genital area. "The lacerations were abnormal in shape, not what you'd expect. They were long. They were somewhat mutilated," said the inspector.

Inspector Pawney testified that Aquilina had told the police that he had killed Dembska and then raped her. He had said he hadn’t initially wanted to murder her, but had decided to when she had started to resist.