Pilatus Bank man allowed to leave Malta despite arrest warrant, Repubblika charge

A former operations supervisor from Pilatus Bank was allowed to leave the country despite an arrest warrant for him, due to inaction from both the Attorney General and the police.

The accusation was made by Repubblika president Robert Aquilina today as he filed a challenge in court against the AG and the Commissioner of Police, for failig to execute the arrests when the warrants had been signed by a magistrate way back in March 2021.

Aquilina said Pilatus Bank operations supervisor Mehmet Tazli had testified in a 28 October 2021 sitting in Malta, but was not arrested, the warrants notwithstanding.

Only a month earlier, the police had actually filed money laundering charges against Pilatus Bank as an entity, freezing its assets, and money laundering reporting officer Claudanne Sant-Fournier.

“This is scandalous. The AG and Police’s decison not to obey the arrest warrants signed by the magistrate, has allowed these people to leave Malta, as if nothing happened. Victoria Buttigieg and Angelo Gafà are making a farse of the judicial process,” Aquilina said.

Repubblika had already filed a judicial letter on the persistent refusal to charge high-ranking individuals recommended for prosecution in the conclusions of the magisterial inquiry into Pilatus Bank.

“Organised crime in Malta has its mind at rest with Buttigieg, Gafa and Alexandra Mamo at the helm of the country’s law enforcement. We cannot alow this state of impunity carry on.”

MaltaToday understands that IAWs were only fired off from the police sometime towards the end of January, requesting the arrest of four Pilatus directors as well as owner Ali Sadr Hasheminejad, who is believed to reside in the United States of America.

“We have no route left but to take today’s action. We cannot remain passive before this,” Aquilina said. “We are requesting the courts to take action on the AG for not filing the charges requested by the magistrate in the Pilatus inquiry.”

Aquilina said the case could be an uphill battle since at law, Repubblika is not “an injured party”, a legal anomaly pointed out by the Council of Europe’s Venice Commission in 2020.

Pilatus charges

MaltaToday is informed the IAWs were despatched to American justice counterparts in early 2022, requesting the extradition of Hasheminejad to Malta to answer on possible charges, yet to be filed, for facilitating large volumes of suspicious transactions that could have criminal origins.

The IAWs were still issued late in the day, despite being signed by Magistrate Ian Farrugia in March 2021 on the back of a 600,000-page, €7.5 million magisterial inquiry into the shuttered private bank.

Apart from Hasheminejad, who is believed to be living in the USA after his arrest and later acquittal on sanctions-busting charges, the other bank officials named in the IAWs are Pilatus Bank operations chief Luis Rivera, now living in Texas; operations supervisor Mehmet Tasli; and director Hamidreza Ghambari.

Police have so far initiated action against Pilatus Bank as a financial entity, and former legal officer Claude-Anne Sant Fournier, on charges of money laundering. The prosecution believes Sant Fournier repeatedly made unexplained “administrative mistakes” which led investigators to believe that she was assisting and abetting the laundering of money.

Government sources following the IAW process told MaltaToday they are cautious about the prospects of extradition from the United States: “In the first place, the suspects are yet to be located. Clarifications on the nature of the possible charges will be sought, and extradition will be resisted, which means court proceedings can be expected in a bid to stall the process.”

Pilatus Bank was shut down by the ECB and the MFSA in March 2018 after Pilatus owner Ali Sadr Hasheminejad was arrested by FBI at Dulles Airport, charged with breaching sanctions against Iran when he funnelled $115 million in payments to his Iranian family’s companies.

The revocation of the Malta-based private bank, controversial for its close association to members of the Azerbaijani ruling dynasty, came in March 2018 when owner Hasheminejad was arrested in the U.S.A. But in an unprecedented turn of events, after first being found guilty by the New York court, the United States District Attorney filed a nolle prosequi, effectively throwing the sponge over a grievous error in withholding evidence from the Hasheminejad defence team. The courts have since expunged the guilty verdict