Restraining order, probation, for chef who admits to harassing his ex-girlfriend

A persistent ex-boyfriend has been placed under a restraining order after he admitted to harassing his former partner with phone calls and by going to her house, uninvited.

The 44-year-old chef from St. Julians was arraigned before magistrate Rachel Montebello on Tuesday, accused of harassment, misuse of telecommunications equipment, slightly injuring the woman, attacking her and uttering insults or threats towards her.

Police Inspector Eman Hayman, prosecuting, explained to the court that the accused and the alleged victim had broken up in June after what was described as a minor scuffle. Contact had been broken off by both parties, but after a month, the accused had started making a “large number of phone calls to the woman.

The phone calls had persisted even after the accused had been spoken to by the police, added the inspector.

“He was called in for questioning. As soon as he left, he went straight to the woman’s house and was captured on the doorbell camera ringing her doorbell.”

A guilty plea was entered by the accused, which was confirmed even after the court warned that the charges could lead to a sentence of imprisonment.

In his submissions on punishment, Inspector Hayman said the man had recognised the error of his ways and had released a statement to this effect. The parties’ residences were in the same neighbourhood, he added.

The man’s legal aid lawyer submitted that the accused had “told me that there were emotional reasons for his behaviour, which I explained were not an excuse.”

The defence suggested a probation order would be ideal in the circumstances.

Before handing down her sentence, the magistrate warned the man that he had to recognise that his relationship with the victim was over and that he was committing a criminal offence by harassing her.

On his part, the accused declared that he would keep his distance from the woman and would stop phoning her.

An 18-month probation order was imposed, together with a restraining order for the same period.