St Paul's Bay businessman denies charges over alleged €190,000 fraud

Businessman Christopher Gatt, 50, from St Paul’s Bay was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Victor Axiak this afternoon on charges of fraud, misappropriation and money laundering.

Gatt was accused of having defrauded a man who had lent him money for his business in return for a share of the profit, and of misappropriating the money, which is understood to amount to approximately €190,000.

Gatt’s lawyer, Albert Zerafa, informed the court that his client would be pleading not guilty and requested bail, arguing that the fact that two garnishees filed by the alleged victim against Gatt were withdrawn before he was charged, cast doubt on the alleged victim’s claims.

The prosecution objected to the accused’s bail request on the grounds that the man had strong connections abroad, in particular in Serbia, but Zerafa retorted that if bail were to be refused on this ground, it would mean that Gatt would never be eligible for bail, as the fact that he had connections abroad was an unchangeable reality.

Having heard the facts of the case and the submissions on bail, the court released Gatt from arrest against a deposit of €5,000 and a personal guarantee of €15,000.

Inspector Wayne Rodney Borg was prosecuted.

Lawyer Yvette Borg Cardona represented the Office of the Attorney General in the arraignment.