[BREAKING] Attorney General prosecutor found dead in Swieqi home, police yet to establish cause of death

A prosecutor at the Attorney General’s Office has been found dead in his Swieqi home, but police are yet to establish whether foul play was at hand when he died.

It is unclear whether signs of violence were seen on the body. Police spokesperson Brandon Pisani said nothing is being excluded by the police, but said police had excluded that any third parties were involved “at this point”.

“The way the body was found means nothing can be excluded until the exact cause of death is established by an autopsy,” Pisani said.

Muscat was 43. According to information received at MaltaToday, the prosecutor had been recently suspended from the Office of the Attorney General.

It was at 12:15pm that police received information that a man had been found dead in a Swieqi residence. His relatives were the one who made the call. A medical team was called on the scene to assist the victim, but he was declared dead on the spot.

Pisani said the death is being described as “equivocal”, meaning police are not excluding anything at this point. Magistrate Gabriella Vella is leading an inquiry.

The prosecutor had earned praise from the Maltese courts for attending several high-profile money laundering sittings instead of his colleagues when they were on strike.

In March Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech Court praised lawyer Karl Muscat for his dedication in the proceedings against Yorgen Fenech, the man accused of masterminding the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and Vince Buhagiar, the former chairman of Progress Press and Allied Group director accused of laundering kickbacks from former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri’s Kasco Group, continued.

Muscat was also leading the case against Ryan Schembri, the former More Supermarkets owner, who had fled the country in 2014 with a reported €40 million in debts.

Muscat was also representing the AG’s office in the proceedings against Christian Borg and five others individuals, accused of kidnapping a man in Rabat and threatening to cut his fingers and raping his sister.