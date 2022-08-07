menu

Motorcyclist injured in Żurrieq accident

52-year-old hospitalised after traffic accident

7 August 2022, 10:20am
by Karl Azzopardi
File photo
A 52-year-old motorcyclist was grievously injured in a traffic accident early on Sunday morning.

The police said the accident happened at around 00:45am in Vjal ix-Xarolla, iż-Żurrieq.

Preliminary investigations showed a Kia Sportage driven by a 46-year-old from Zurrieq was involved in a crash with a Honda motorcycle driven by the 52-year-old from Naxxar.

A medical team was called to the site of the accident, and later transferred the motorcyclist to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified for his injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

