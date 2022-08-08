Man and boy injured in Rabat traffic accident

A man and boy were taken to hospital with grievous injuries after a collision in Rabat on Sunday evening.

According to police, the accident happened in the limits of Binġemma. After receiving a report at 7:15pm, the police went on site to investigate.

Initial investigations by police suggest that there had been a collission between a Ford Fiesta car and KTM motorcycle. The car was being driven by a 39-year-old man from Żebbuġ with an eight-year-old boy on board.

The motorcycle was being driven by a 24-year-old man from Rabat.

A medical team went on site to administer first aid to the motorcyclist and young boy. Both were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Their injuries were of a grievous nature.

Police are investigating the accident.