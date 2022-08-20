Two men arrested over Ħamrun brawl, a further 11 identified

Police have arrested two men over Thursday’s Ħamrun brawl and have identified a further 11 people allegedly involved.

According to police investigations, a 30-year-old Syrian resident in Mosta grievously injured a 37-year-old Syrian, when hitting him with a piece of wood in his head.

He is being arraigned in court on Saturday afternoon in front of Magistrate Noel Bartolo.

A 35-year-old Syrian who lives in Marsa will be arraigned in court on Sunday, accused of slightly injuring a 23-year-old Syrian with a sharp and pointed weapon.

Police said that the other 11 people identified will be brought to court at a later date, accused of breaching public peace and disobeying police orders.