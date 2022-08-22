Worker grievously injured after falling from a height in Kalkara

A 42-year-old worker was grievously injured after falling from a height in Kalkara.

At about 7:45am on Monday morning, the police received a report for help near Fort Rinella.

Early investigations suggest that the worker, a 42-year-old man, fell from a storey height into a pit.

A medical team and members of the Civil Protection were called to the site to offer assistance, and an ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital for the required care.

Later, it was determined that he had suffered injuries of a grievous nature.

The case is currently under investigation by the police.