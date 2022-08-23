Woman who arrived from Barcelona with 7kg of cocaine is charged with drug trafficking

A 61-year-old woman has denied drug trafficking charges after customs officials discovered 7kg of cocaine concealed in her suitcase.

Carmen Celilia Olivieri Delgado, born in Venezuela and bearing a Spanish passport, was arrested at the airport yesterday, having arrived on a flight from Barcelona.

Inspector Mark Anthony Mercieca charged the woman with importing an illegal drug and possessing it in circumstances denoting that it was not for personal use.

He told Magistrate Gabriella Vella that the police had been notified by customs that they had stopped a woman at the airport after a double-bottom was discovered in her luggage. The suitcase was then examined and found to contain a substance, later tested and confirmed to be cocaine.

She pleaded not guilty. Bail was not requested and the woman was remanded in custody.

The court also imposed a freezing order over the woman's assets. Lawyer Joseph Bonnici was legal aid counsel to the accused.

The case continues.