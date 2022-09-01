Man admits to groping sleeping EFL student hosted at his house

A 65-year-old man from Mosta has been placed under treatment and probation orders after he admitted to having committed a non-consensual sexual act on an English as a Foreign Language (EFL) student who he was hosting.

Inspector Ryan M. Vella arraigned John Mallia in court on Sunday, accusing him of groping the sleeping 20-year-old man at a St. Paul’s Bay apartment which Mallia would use to host EFL students.

Mallia did not contest the charges and entered a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity, confirming his admission of guilt even after he was informed that the charges were punishable by imprisonment for up to seven years.

In its considerations on punishment, the court, presided by Magistrate Charmaine Galea, took into account the man’s early admission and the fact that the man had expressed contrition over the incident, which the court was assured, was a “one-off.”

Mallia’s age and the fact that the only other entries on his criminal record were for minor offences which had taken place many years ago.

In view of these factors, instead of sending the man to prison, the court sentenced Mallia to probation for three years. He was also placed under a treatment order and a restraining order prohibiting him from approaching or contacting the victim.

Lawyer Jason Grima was defence counsel.