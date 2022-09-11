Cyclist grievously injured after losing control of bike in Lija

A cyclist sustained grievous injuries on Saturday evening after losing control of his bike while rising through Lija.

At 11pm that day, police received a request for assistance at Triq Annibale Preca, after which they went on site to investigate.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the cyclist, a 28-year-old Norwegian man residing in Attard, had been riding his bike along the road when he lost control and fell to the ground.

A medical team performed first aid on the cyclist, who was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment. His injuries are of a grievous nature.