Man dies after falling five storeys on construction site

A 57-year-old man from Birkirkara died on Monday morning after falling five storeys on a construction site in Qormi.

Police were notified of the accident at 10:15am, when they were called to a building site at Sqaq iż-Żiemel in Qormi.

Preliminary investigations show that the man had suffered injuries after falling roughly five storeys while working on the site.

A medical team and members of Civil Protection were summoned to the scene to help, but the victim was pronounced dead on the spot.

Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace appointed an inquiry into the case. Police are investigating.

The Occupational Health and Safety Authority said it immediately started an investigation into the cause of the accident. "Since the investigation is still ongoing, OHSA is not in a position to make other comments at this time," the authority said.