Mosta businesses take infrastructure, transport authorities to court over roadworks

10 Mosta business owners have filed a judicial protest, alleging that continuous road construction has cost them money and prevented them from generating a profit.

The complaint was made against Infrastructure Malta, Transport Malta, the Mosta local council, and contractor Carmel Vella Ltd.

10 complainants signed the protest on behalf of six businesses.

The businesses said that Triq il-Kbira in Mosta, where their outlets are located, had to be closed off to traffic and dug up twice in recent years.

All of them had made stock investments in their companies and had built regular client relationships until recently.

They are now experiencing an earnings loss, and they blame the authorities and the contractor for this.

Some of the companies also experienced property damage as a result of work-related dust and debris clouds, broken tiles, and damaged facades.

One of the establishments claimed that sewage was flooding the outlet after workers had disconnected the street drains.

The complainants claimed they had made several attempts to seek redress but that their appeals to the authorities and everyone involved had been ignored.

The complainants are Basar Noor, Jake Fenech, Alison Claire Vella, Hector Vella, Christine Azzopardi, Stephen Camilleri, Ramon Schembri, Kenneth Piscopo, and Duncan Schembri Bonnett.

DC Dress Code, the Convenience Shop, Paul & Waters, Kebab Time, Glo Up, and Treasures Baby and Kids Wear are among the companies owned by the complainants.

Lawyer Elaine Sammut signed the protest.