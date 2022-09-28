Man in critical condition after construction site fall

A man sustained serious injuries on Wednesday morning after falling at a construction site.

At 10am on Wednesday, police received a call for help at a construction site at Triq Mons. A. Buhagiar in Rabat.

According to police, a 35-year-old man from Mosta sustained injuries after falling from a height of a storey and a half.

A medical team was called onto the site and the victim was taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance for needed care.

His injuries are serious.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana appointed an inquiry into the case.

Police investigations are ongoing.