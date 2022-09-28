menu

Two hospitalised in separate traffic accidents

A LESA officer and 39-year-old man from Żebbuġ were hospitalised on Wednesday

nicole_meilak
28 September 2022, 7:29pm
by Nicole Meilak

Two people were taken to Mater Dei Hospital on Wednesday in separate traffic accidents.

The first accident happened at around 11:30am at Triq ix-Xatt in Sliema.

According to police, there had been a collision between a Hyundai I10 driven by a 31-year-old Armenian man from Sliema, and a LESA service motorcycle that was being driven by a 32-year-old LESA officer.

The LESA officer sustained grievous injuries. 

The second accident happened at Triq Manwel Dimech in Qormi at 12:30pm.

In this accident, there was a collision between a Piaggio motorcycle, driven by a 76-year-old man from Bormla and a Toyota Aris driven by a 39-year-old man from Żebbuġ.

The motorcyclist suffered grievous injuries. 

A medical team assisted the victims in both accidents.

Police investigations are ongoing.

