Authorities find 13 people living and working irregularly in Malta during construction site inspections

13 people were caught during inspections across construction sites in St Paul's Bay

nicole_meilak
10 October 2022, 7:43pm
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Communications Office, Malta Police Force
Authorities caught 13 people living and working irregularly in Malta during a series of inspections across construction sites in St Paul's Bay. 

The inspections were carried out by the police, officials from Malta's Detention Services, and officials from the Occupational Health and Safety Authority on Monday. 

Photo: Communications Office, Malta Police Force
In total, 13 people were found to be living and working irregularly in Malta. These people were from Georgia, Albania, Pakistan, Mali, Senegal, and Nigeria. 

All 13 were taken to the Police General Headquarters in Floriana, with police starting procedures to make sure they don't remain in Malta.

Investigations are ongoing.

