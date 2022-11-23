Woman denies charges of Supermarket handbag theft

A 27-year-old woman from Birkirkara has pleaded not guilty to charges of having stolen a wallet containing over €1000 from a supermarket shopper’s handbag.

Yanika Cuschieri, who told the court that she was unemployed, was arraigned before magistrate Rachel Montebello on Wednesday, charged with theft and handling stolen goods.

The alleged theft took place in March inside a supermarket in Bugibba, after the victim had placed her handbag on the floor next to the cashier’s desk.

The victim testified, telling the court that she had just withdrawn €1000 from a nearby ATM before heading to the supermarket. The large cash withdrawal had been made in anticipation of a trip abroad for medical treatment, she said.

The woman recognised the accused in court as having been standing nearby as she had chatted with one of the supermarket employees, adding that she blamed herself for leaving her bag unattended. The theft had also been recorded on CCTV footage, the court was told.

Although the woman had been arraigned by summons, the prosecution asked the court to impose conditions that would ensure that she obeys her court summons, as this had proven to be a problem in the past.

The court imposed a guarantee of €1000 on the accused, warning her that it would be confiscated if she failed to appear for a sitting after being notified.

Lawyer Daniel Attard was the defence counsel.

Inspector Frank Cauchi prosecuted.