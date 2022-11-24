[LIVE] Roderick Cassar to be arraigned over wife's murder, charged with femicide

The husband of murder victim Bernice Cassar, chief suspect in her cold-blooded killing on Tuesday morning, will be arraigned this afternoon.

Roderick Cassar was arrested after the Special Intervention Unit made a forced entry into his Qrendi house at around 2am and made their way to the second floor apartment where he had holed himself up.

Police used flash-bangs to immobilise the murder suspect, and also seized the suspected murder weapon, a shotgun.

This could be the first time that femicide will be used as an aggravating offence in a court of law.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are defence counsel. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Marita Pace Dimech are appearing for the victim's family.