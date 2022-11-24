[LIVE] Roderick Cassar to be arraigned over wife's murder, charged with femicide
Roderick Cassar will be arraigned at 2:30pm • Bernice Cassar was murdered on Tuesday morning on her way to work
The husband of murder victim Bernice Cassar, chief suspect in her cold-blooded killing on Tuesday morning, will be arraigned this afternoon.
Roderick Cassar was arrested after the Special Intervention Unit made a forced entry into his Qrendi house at around 2am and made their way to the second floor apartment where he had holed himself up.
Police used flash-bangs to immobilise the murder suspect, and also seized the suspected murder weapon, a shotgun.
This could be the first time that femicide will be used as an aggravating offence in a court of law.
Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are defence counsel. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Marita Pace Dimech are appearing for the victim's family.