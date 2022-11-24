menu

[LIVE] Roderick Cassar to be arraigned over wife's murder, charged with femicide

Roderick Cassar will be arraigned at 2:30pm • Bernice Cassar was murdered on Tuesday morning on her way to work

24 November 2022, 1:56pm
by Nicole Meilak
Bernice Cassar (left) was shot and killed by her husband Roderick Cassar (right) at the Corradino industrial estate (Photo: Facebook)
14:04 The victim, Bernice Cassar, a mother of two, was shot in the face and chest in the Corradino industrial estate on Tuesday morning. She was on her way to work and died on the spot after being confronted by her estranged husband. Kurt Sansone
14:02 This is the first time that the qualification of femicide will be used after it was adopted in the Criminal Code earlier this year. Kurt Sansone
14:01 We will shortly be live-blogging from court the arraignment of Roderick Cassar, who will be charged with his wife's murder. Kurt Sansone
13:59 Good afternoon. Kurt Sansone

The husband of murder victim Bernice Cassar, chief suspect in her cold-blooded killing on Tuesday morning, will be arraigned this afternoon.

Roderick Cassar was arrested after the Special Intervention Unit made a forced entry into his Qrendi house at around 2am and made their way to the second floor apartment where he had holed himself up.

Police used flash-bangs to immobilise the murder suspect, and also seized the suspected murder weapon, a shotgun.

This could be the first time that femicide will be used as an aggravating offence in a court of law.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are defence counsel. Lawyers Stefano Filletti and Marita Pace Dimech are appearing for the victim's family.

