Two men both fall from a ladder in separate incidents

Two men have suffered injuries in separate incidents but both after falling from a ladder on the same road.

Police were notified that help was required in a Qawra hotel that is still under construction, on Thursday around 09:15 am.

A preliminary investigation showed that a 57-year-old Indian man had fallen from a ladder when doing some work.

However, when being attended by a medical team, the police were informed that another man had fallen from a ladder at a site opposite the hotel.

The second man, a 45-year-old Turkish man in his forties was also working when he fell.

The Civil Protection Department also assisted but police investigations are ongoing.

Both men were taken to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance, where they were certified as suffering from several injuries.