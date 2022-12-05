Man killed in St Julian's fight, search underway for aggressors

A 44-year-old man from Romania was killed in St Julian's after a fight broke out among a group of men on Triq Ross.

Police received a call for assistance at 3:30pm on Monday afternoon.

After going on site and investigating the matter, they found that an argument broke out between a number of men.

One of the men is alleged to have been attacked by a sharp and pointed weapon.

The aggressor fled the scene before the police arrived.

A medical team and ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital, but he was certified dead soon after.

Magistrate Charmaine Galea has appointed an inquiry into the case.

Police are investigating the case and searching for the aggressors