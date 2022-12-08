Man in critical condition after traffic accident in St Paul's Bay

A 43-year-old man from Rabat is in critical condition after a traffic accident in St Paul’s Bay.

According to police, the man had been driving his Yamaha XVS1100A motorcycle towards Mosta along Triq Burmarrad when he suffered an impact with the pavement.

Some police officers happened to be patrolling the area at the time of the accident. They called for medical assistance and administered first aid to the victim together with other people who were on site.

The medical team arrived soon after and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital in an ambulance.

The man’s injuries are of a serious nature.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia has appointed an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are ongoing.