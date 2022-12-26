Police stop 560 vehicles in Christmas eve roadblocks

Police stopped 560 vehicles during traffic inspections on Christmas eve.

Traffic inspections across Malta and Gozo led police, together with members of the Armed Forces of Malta, to stop around 560 vehicles.

Inspections were carried out in various locations across Malta and Gozo.

Police inspections focused on any traffic regulations breaches, including driving without a valid license or insurance policy, driving under the influence, tinted windows, and driving without a seatbelt.

In a statement, police thanked the public for their cooperation and for following traffic regulations.