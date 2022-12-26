menu

Police stop 560 vehicles in Christmas eve roadblocks

Inspections were carried out in various locations to identify any traffic regulations breaches

nicole_meilak
26 December 2022, 10:14am
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Malta Police Force
Photo: Malta Police Force

Police stopped 560 vehicles during traffic inspections on Christmas eve.

Traffic inspections across Malta and Gozo led police, together with members of the Armed Forces of Malta, to stop around 560 vehicles.

Inspections were carried out in various locations across Malta and Gozo.

Police inspections focused on any traffic regulations breaches, including driving without a valid license or insurance policy, driving under the influence, tinted windows, and driving without a seatbelt.

In a statement, police thanked the public for their cooperation and for following traffic regulations.

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.