Man admits to two Marsa assaults, claims he was drunk after hearing of father's death

A man who admitted injuring a man during an altercation on 18 December and then threatening him with a weapon 9 days later, has told a court that he had been drunk after receiving news of his father’s death.

Bashir Abdullah Mohammed, 23, was charged with slightly injuring Mahamed Hassan Muhudin, breaching the peace in Marsa on 18 December and threatening the same man with a weapon on 27 December.

The Somali accused was also charged with living an idle and vagrant life and failing to obey previous bail conditions.

The nature of the weapon used was not identified in court.

Presiding magistrate Charmaine Galea was told that the accused had previously been booked for another offence and whilst on police bail had been arrested over another clash with the alleged victim, who lived in the same area as the accused.

Addressing the court through an interpreter, the accused said that he was sorry about what had happened and that he had not intended to hurt the victim or commit a crime.

He pleaded guilty to the charges, before telling the court that he had been defending himself from the other man.

Lawyer Josette Sultana, representing the accused as legal aid, submitted that the man had collaborated with the investigation and had a clean criminal record while pointing out that some of the charges were contraventions.

The defence argued that the incident was an unfortunate result of the man’s circumstances, highlighting the fact that he had admitted to taking part in the affray and had explained that he had been defending himself.

Inspector Elisia Scicluna, prosecuting, confirmed that the accused had cooperated with the police. She said the man evidently needed help to find his place in society. “He has nowhere to live and no job,” said the inspector. “It is help that he needs. Clearly.” Sultana agreed.

At this point, the accused was observed conversing with his interpreter, gesticulating towards his head.

Addressing the court, the interpreter said the man had just told him that his father had died and on that day he had gone to Marsa to drink. “He is feeling the loss of his father,” said the interpreter. “I am not a criminal. It is the first time… I have never committed any crimes,” the accused interjected, before confirming his guilty plea.

The court, in view of the man’s admission and the circumstances of the case, sentenced Mohammed to imprisonment for 9 months, suspended for two years.

“Thank you! Grazzi!” shouted the man, making a gesture of gratitude before leaving the courtroom.