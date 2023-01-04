Police searching for man charged with attempted murder

Police are searching for Muhamad Topik Hidayat, who is wanted in relation to pending court cases.

Hidayat was charged in 2021 with attempted murder and actual grievous bodily harm of a fellow Indonesian citizen. Hidayat was also charged with uttering insults and threats beyond the limit warranted by provocation.

Police issued a call for information from the general public on Wednesday evening.

Anyone with information on him and his whereabouts can contact the police, anonymously or otherwise, by messaging them on Facebook Messenger or by calling 21224001 or 119 and quoting number 01/2023.