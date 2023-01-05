Man awaits sentence after admitting to harassing girlfriend, assaulting her father after SMS row

A 30-year-old man from Bormla has admitted in court to harassing his girlfriend and assaulting her father following an unpleasant exchange of text messages with her.

The man, who is not being named to protect his victims, was on bail and under a suspended sentence at the time. He was arraigned before magistrate Victor Axiaq today, pleading guilty to the 10 charges issued against him as a result of the incident which occurred in Paola on Wednesday at around 9:30 am.

The court was told how, after arguing with the woman - who is also the mother of his children- through text messaging, the man had gone to her house and repeatedly kicked the front door. The woman’s father was assaulted after opening the door.

The man had also tried to attack police officers responding to a report about the disturbance, and had resisted arrest.

A guilty plea was also registered with regards to charges relating to having repeatedly harassed the woman, behaved inappropriately with her and caused her to fear that he would use violence against her or her property.

The woman’s father was slightly injured by the accused, who also admitted charges in this respect.

The court ordered a pre-sentencing report be drawn up and adjourned the case till Tuesday for judgement.

In view of this, lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri and Francesca Zarb, defence counsel to the accused, requested the man be granted bail pending his sentencing. In view of the man’s cooperation with the police and his guilty plea, the request was not opposed by prosecuting inspector Omar Zammit, as long as a protection order was also issued.

Bail was granted against a €500 deposit and a €5,000 personal guarantee, with the man being ordered to sign a bail book twice weekly and observe a curfew.