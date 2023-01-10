Accused in 'satanic' ruse trial used whip on victims and his dogs

This story contains graphic depictions of sexual abuse which some may find disturbing

The victims’ cross-examination in the ‘satanic sex’ trial against a man who overpowered a traumatised family, continued on Tuesday afternoon.

Defence counsel Mario Mifsud confronted the witness with internet searches she had made, years before the accused had entered her life. “How to sell a haunted house” was one of them, observed the lawyer. “I am interested in hauntings and stuff like that,” replied the witness.

“But you didn’t want to go see The Nun because it was scary,” she replied.

“I stopped liking them,” she explained.

The lawyer asked her about the fortune teller who was also a satanic priest that she had mentioned. He was known as Dimecus, she said, adding that she had only been told by other people that he was a satanic priest.

Mifsud asked whether she wished to confirm her earlier claim of having been “purple with bruises.” Her younger daughter had taken photos of them at the accused’s behest, she said. “Of course, it’s always the accused,” commented the lawyer.

He asked whether she had been examined upon admission to Mount Carmel. The doctors had not physically examined her, but had noticed her black eye, replied the woman. “It’s in my medical records,” she said. Asked how she had accessed her records, she replied that she had done this through www.myhealth.com.

She replied in the affirmative when asked whether she had read the news reports on yesterday’s sitting.

“This Dimecus, did he ever tell you to watch porn?” asked the lawyer. He hadn’t, replied the witness. “Did you ever have sex with him?”

“Yes, once, at his house. It was a fling,” she said.

The cross-examination moved on to the woman’s conversations with the Catholic priest. She had told him this during confession.

“After we go to confession, we are usually given a penance,” remarked the lawyer. “Did the priest ever give you advice outside the confessional?” He had, she said. “What advice?” “To return to God. To not try to make contact with the dead, not to dabble with spirits.”

She had used the occult to make contact with her dead sister, she said. “He told me to leave her to rest in peace.”

But she had not told the priest that it was the accused who was behind the spooky happenings, she said, explaining that she had still been convinced that it was the spirit at the time.

Mifsud reminded the witness about an apparition she had testified about previously. “Yes. It was a nun. Like a silhouette. With a veil and a cross in her hand.” She had seen the apparition in the stairwell, she said.

He asked the woman whether she had told her daughter that she had taken a less than lethal dose of pills in her suicide attempt so as not to worry her. She had done this, she said.

“It’s like you just need a little push to remember everything,” observed the lawyer. “If I’m reminded, yes,” she shot back.

“Inspector Hayman had interrogated me at hospital and I gave him a truthful account, then I spoke to [younger daughter] and she spoke to the accused, telling me to say that it wasn’t him and so I called him up.”

“He told me, ‘no, the broom wasn’t me. It was [the elder daughter] who grabbed it. Call up the inspector and tell him this.’” The conversation took place over the phone while she was at Mount Carmel,” she said.

The woman had also told the accused, her daughters, her lover and her husband what she had told the inspector, she said, in reply to a question from the defence.

Accused’s ex-girlfriend, victim’s youngest daughter testifies

She had met the accused around the beginning of May 2018 when she was 14-years-old, and had broken up with him in 2019. The accused had moved into her mother’s house around June 2018. He was a fellow student at MCAST. “He didn’t go to school much, he would stay at home playing on PlayStation,” she recalled.

The accused showed no emotion as his ex-girlfriend testified about his abuse of her mother and sister frequently breaking down into sobs during the course of her lengthy testimony.

She recalled how, in August that year, they had gone to watch The Nun with her mother, her mother’s male friend and the accused. “He [the accused] started making voices like those in the movie to scare us,” she said.

On one occasion he had walked up and down the corridor dressed in a sheet, pretending to be a ghost. She was certain that it was him, she told the court.

Older sister told to sleep at victim’s house by accused

Her older sister had paid a visit on 20 December 2018 to see her new dogs. After a few moments, she had heard a voice telling her mother not to smoke. The older sister had recognised the accused’s voice and asked whether it was him, but was told that while it sounded like him, it wasn’t the accused. “The voice told her to sleep there that night.”

“The voice was his. It was audibly him. It was him,” said the witness, her voice quavering. Her sister didn’t want to sleep over, but “he said [name] you must sleep here tonight.”

There were threats, she recalled. “I’m not sure if it was at that same time, but he had told her that he would burst my sister’s eyes and slice her feet.”

She recounted the incident involving her sister, her mother and the broom handle. “My mother was in pain…It lasted about 10-15 minutes. He did it from the front and the back,” she said. After the ordeal was over, they went downstairs and drank whiskey.

“My mother, sister and then I went upstairs. My sister had puked all over herself and he told me to wash her, so I did.”

On another occasion, he had told her and her sister to shower together, said the witness. Minutes later, he started shouting that there was a fire and she had rushed from the bathroom to find a fire burning in the shape of a cross on the floor.

At first the accused was a nice boyfriend, but as time wore on, he had become aggressive, demanding her obedience, she said.

Accused bought whip to beat victims and his dogs

The judge asked whether she had ever seen him beating anyone. The “spirit” had commanded him to hurt her mother with knives, she recalled. “He started cutting the coat she was wearing from behind,” wept the girl.

“He bought a whip to make his dogs more aggressive. He would sometimes use it on my mother and sister, while proclaiming how much he was suffering because of us,” she said, breaking down in tears, again.

He would say the voice had ordered him to whip them. The mother had been whipped in the face, but her sister was struck most often in the legs, she said.

“When I didn’t hear him making the voice, I wouldn’t hear any voices at all.”

She recounted the incident in which the broom handle was used, sobbing as she recalled her mother’s screams. “[The accused] was making the voice,” said the girl categorically, explaining that she had done nothing “because she was scared.”

After her older sister had started dating a peer, the voice had commanded her to bring him to meet the family. The voice also ordered the sister to have sex with him in the house.

“Did you ever have sex with the accused?” asked the judge. “Yes. Many times,” she replied.

“In the bedroom, in the bathroom. Sometimes alone and sometimes with people in the house.”

Ex-girlfriend could not refuse sex with the accused

“The first time, I thought that he loved me…but later he became aggressive. He would be very rough and I couldn’t refuse him. Whenever he wanted [sex], I had to be available. I was 14.”

She hadn’t opened up to her mother because of her fear of the accused, she repeated.

Asked whether any other strange goings on had happened in the house, before the accused was in their lives, she said there were, when she had been much younger - around the same time her mother would use a Ouija board. After her sister had converted to Islam, in the years before the incidents in question, the wardrobe doors had started to slam on their own, she said.

In 2017, after converting to Islam, her older sister had moved to Ireland and married a man called Omar. She later moved back after the man told her that he didn’t want her anymore.

“My father didn’t care. My parents weren’t ok. My mother would meet other men and sometimes took me with her to meet these men.” Her father didn’t like this, she said, breaking into sobs once again. “Every week she would meet a man. My sister and myself would end up alone in a stranger’s house sitting on the sofa while she had sex with them upstairs.”

She had also caught her mother having sex with the father of one of her schoolfriends at a barbecue, she said, adding that this had led to her being ostracised at school.

The mother had even forgotten her at someone’s house on one occasion and had gone to pick her up the next day, she said.

“My sister doesn’t like to talk about her feelings much, but I love her a lot and she’s always there for me. My mother’s never there.” Pills were her mother’s answer to everything, she said.

Of her mother’s many overdoses, she recalled being told by hospital staff that the mother had nearly died.

The questions walked her back to her relationship with the accused. “When he would have sex with me, it wasn’t love, it was force. I was like an object. He would use me and then he would carry on with his life,” sobbed the witness.

For the first month and a half after moving in with the family, the accused had been very helpful about the house and would do his share of chores, although he had not contributed financially as he had no income. Asked how he had ended up living with them, she said that he had told them that his mother didn’t want him at home, “and so we took him in.”

The judge asked about the incident involving the mother’s lover. “She had met him at Mount Carmel, replied the witness. The mother had tried to sodomise him with a broom handle and he had been so upset about it that he had cut himself, she said.

Prosecutor Francesco Refalo pressed the witness about the beatings, asking who would deliver the blows. “I would see him. It was [the accused],” replied the girl.

‘Demonic voice’ ordered victim to punch her mother

The voice had ordered her to punch her mother on one occasion, she said. She saw that the woman had been “purple” with bruises.

She would stay at home with the mother while the accused was at football training. “Peace. It was peaceful when he was gone. When he returned it would start again.”

She concluded that the voice was the accused because she would see him speak. “I saw him in the mirror moving his mouth and trying to hide it.”

She hadn’t called him out because she was scared, she said. “I was 14. He controlled me. He brainwashed me to the extent that I wouldn’t even tell my mother what was happening.”

The man her mother had befriended at Mount Carmel had a mobile recording of the accused pretending to be the spirit, and had offered to give it to the police station to help her. But the accused had begged him not to, recalled the witness, “as the voice was very similar to his and this would land him in trouble.”

The mother’s friend would get very angry very quickly, she said, and had later smashed the phone in a fit of rage.

“He [the accused] would tell me to stick up for him. Trying to control me and brainwash me. I ended up confused as to whether it was him or a demon. I told my mum that it wasn’t him…”

Her cousin had advised her to lie in his defence in court “as they wouldn’t put her through a lie detector test.” The same cousin had threatened to go around the village telling her story to everyone, she later said.

“It is very easy to control me. I am very soft and weak and my mother is the same. If he tells her to do something, she isn’t going to question why. She was so controlled.”

Mother contemplated suicide

Refalo asked what actions her mother had taken to try and stop the voices. “She had said, towards the end of December, that she was going to kill herself or take an overdose because she was so fed up of these things.”

The daughter didn’t know if the mother had actually spoken to anyone or sought help. A priest had gone to bless the house, she said. “He had blessed the house, going from room to room.”

Her false testimony before the Court of Magistrates had been prompted by threats from the accused and his cousin, she said.

But later the witness made up her mind to tell the police the truth, she said, and had gone to the police headquarters to talk to inspector Hayman. She was subsequently charged with perjury, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to probation.

Cross-examined by lawyer Mario Mifsud, the witness was asked about her second visit to the police inspector. “Did you go there and just say who the voice was or did you give them all this testimony?”

“I don’t remember exactly what I said after all this time, but I remember telling them that he [the accused] was the voice and that I was having sex with him.”

Her father had accompanied her to the police headquarters, she added.

The police had warned her that if she lied in court, she could face prison, she said. Mifsud asked whether she had been offered an informal plea bargain. “I don’t remember, I was just 14,” she said pleadingly.

Noting that the girl had repeatedly said that she had been too afraid of the accused to speak out, the lawyer asked her whether he had ever been violent towards her.“I was 14, 14!” She shouted. “He brainwashed my mother and family. Do you think that I could stand up to him?”

Mifsud asked that the witness be shown the same recordings of the car trip and the argument between her parents that had both previously been played to the witness’ mother.

She recognised the persons depicted in the videos and her voice, but did not remember making the recordings. Mifsud suggested that her relationship with the accused was already on the rocks at that time. “It is very different to how you are testifying today. You were joking…”

“I was trying to stick up for him. I was afraid,” said the girl.

Mifsud suggested that on that occasion, with her mother’s lover and the accused not being present, she had the perfect opportunity to show some doubt, especially as her parents had both been discussing their doubts about the ‘demon.’ She could not remember, she said.

“At one point, you not only did not express doubt, but expressed fear that the accused would end up out [of the house],” said the lawyer. “Let me ask you clearly: did you know this video existed?” “I forgot about it.” “So, you weren’t prepared for it,” he said.

Noting that she seemed to like taking pictures and recording videos, the lawyer asked whether it had ever occurred to her “that you could, perhaps record the voice?”

It hadn’t, she replied.

“Neither had you ever told him that these things weren’t good, right?” “I forget,” she replied.

The lawyer suggested that the girl had invited the accused to live with them.

“I told him to sleep over…eventually, I asked my mother to let him stay and she said he could.”

“Right. So, in your previous testimony, you said the complete opposite of what you said today,” Mifsud pointed out.

“It clearly emerged that [the accused] was a monster. Am I right?” “Yes. At the time.”

“At the time, you were afraid of him and all your feelings you kept inside of you.”

Had it ever occurred to her to suggest to her mother to speak to a priest, Appogg, Kellimni.com? “I don’t know. My mind was too controlled,” said the girl.

Asked about sending messages concerning her mother, the girl said she didn’t, but did not exclude the possibility, giving the same reply when asked about messages suggesting her sister beating her mother.

“What about her mother’s suspected pregnancy?” “I don’t remember.” “That you suggested to beat up your mother so that she would lose the baby?” She didn’t, she said.

“It doesn’t matter, I have all the chats here, so don’t think I’m inventing any of this,” Mifsud concluded.

Mother was always interested in ‘demons’

Her father didn’t believe in the devil and occult, but had gone to the bathroom on one occasion and emerged with a mark in the shape of a cross on his forehead, suggested Mifsud. That had happened when she was much younger, not with the accused, confirmed the witness.

“So, these things would also happen in the past?” Mifsud asked.

“Yes, they would, she had bought some things, the Ouija board and other things.” The mother had at one point, thrown away many of the occult items she used, explained the girl.

“She always interested in demons, she would go ghost hunting in Valletta, buying these dolls and so on.”

Answering a question about her school attendance the witness said she would skive because she didn’t like school. “So, it wasn’t because of the accused that you would miss school, but because you didn’t like it,” remarked the lawyer. The witness replied that she had been unable to leave the house when the accused was there.

After the accused had been kicked out of the house, the lawyer asked whether she had sent him messages through her mother’s lover, asking him to come home. “I don’t know, but I was very lonely at one point…”

At this point, the lawyer remarked that “people seem to remember a lot when testifying but not much when cross-examined.”

Mifsud asked whether the voice would give orders when the accused was upstairs with them. He suggested that the father would also give some of the orders. “I don’t know. I wasn’t with him,” replied the witness.

Had she spoken to the priest when he came to bless the house, asked the lawyer. She might have spoken to him. “What did you feel?” he asked.

“Did you feel that he was a prize idiot for blessing the house when nothing existed there?”

He asked whether she had sent messages to her sister suggesting that her mother’s overdose had been fake. Her mother had ended up in Mount Carmel after the overdose, she replied. She hadn’t asked the doctors about her mother’s treatment there.

The lawyer also challenged the witness about the fact that she had been far more forthcoming when she had testified during the compilation of evidence.

“You say you were frightened [before the lower courts] at the time and didn’t want to harm [the accused]. Why, then, didn’t you answer the way you did today: ‘I don’t know’ ‘I don’t remember’?”

“If I don’t remember something, I don’t testify about it,” she replied.

“So basically, you are saying that all your testimony before the court of magistrates was a lie.” “Most of it, yes,” admitted the girl.

“He would tell me not to say it was him and I was very afraid.”

When the witness was still a child, her mother had tried to contact a dead relative, she said.

“She also made some sort of pact, for money.” She referred to the footage where her father is heard telling the mother that the money came thanks to “that.” By “that” she was referring to the voice, she said.

The mother’s boyfriend would help her financially, particularly in paying for legal counsel, she said, answering a question from Mifsud.

“Yes, he would help with money for the [previous] lawyers…”

Mifsud suggested that the previous lawyer was Jason Azzopardi and that she had accompanied her grandfather to his office. The girl confirmed that the name was familiar and that she had accompanied her grandfather on a visit to a lawyer’s office in Paola.

The trial continues tomorrow.