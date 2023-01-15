40kg of cocaine intercepted by Customs Malta en-route from Puerto Rico to Cairo

Customs Malta has intercepted 40 kilograms of cocaine in a reefer container en-route from Puerto Rico to Cairo.

The drugs, which were found in 40 packets each containing approximately one kilogram, were concealed in a compartment known as the reefer-area of the container which was transporting a shipment of medical products.

This is not the first time Customs Malta has had success in intercepting cocaine trafficking.

In 2019, a total of 750 kilograms were seized in 13 separate seizures, followed by 612 kilograms in one seizure in 2020, 740 kilograms in one seizure in 2021, and 800 and 1494 kilograms in two separate seizures in 2022.