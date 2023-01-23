Man in hospital after being hit by a car in Marsa

A 73-year-old man from Marsa was taken to hospital on Sunday night after sustaining injuries during a traffic accident in Triq Patri Magri, Marsa.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that the man was hit by a Toyota Vitz. The driver was a 21-year-old man from Tarxien.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team and an ambulance took him to hospital.

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.