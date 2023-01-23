menu

Man in hospital after being hit by a car in Marsa

The 73-year-old man was taken to hospital on Sunday night to treat his injuries

nicole_meilak
23 January 2023, 8:10am
by Nicole Meilak

A 73-year-old man from Marsa was taken to hospital on Sunday night after sustaining injuries during a traffic accident in Triq Patri Magri, Marsa.

According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that the man was hit by a Toyota Vitz. The driver was a 21-year-old man from Tarxien.

The victim was given first aid by a medical team and an ambulance took him to hospital.

His injuries are of a grievous nature.

Police investigations are ongoing.  

Nicole Meilak joined MaltaToday in 2020 as a journalist
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.