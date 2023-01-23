Man in hospital after being hit by a car in Marsa
The 73-year-old man was taken to hospital on Sunday night to treat his injuries
A 73-year-old man from Marsa was taken to hospital on Sunday night after sustaining injuries during a traffic accident in Triq Patri Magri, Marsa.
According to police, preliminary investigations suggest that the man was hit by a Toyota Vitz. The driver was a 21-year-old man from Tarxien.
The victim was given first aid by a medical team and an ambulance took him to hospital.
His injuries are of a grievous nature.
Police investigations are ongoing.