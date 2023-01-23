Father of seven charged with holding knife to wife's neck during row

A man has been denied bail after being accused of putting a knife to his wife’s neck and threatening her during a domestic row.

The accused, a 42-year-old father of seven residing in Birkirkara was arrested after the wife filed a police report about the incident which allegedly occurred at the Libyan couple’s home, early on Sunday afternoon.

The man was arrainged in court by Inspector Omar Zammit before magistrate Astrid May Grima this morning, where he was charged with causing his wife to fear violence in her regard. He was further charged with insulting and threatening her.

A not guilty plea was entered.

His lawyers, Franco Debono and Tiziana Micallef requested bail for the accused, telling the court that alternative accommodation was available and that the accused had strong ties to Malta, as he had lived on the island for the past 24 years.

Inspector Zammit objected to the bail request, however, highlighting the serious nature of the charges together with the fact that civilian witnesses, the alleged victim amongst them, were yet to testify.

The bail request was subsequently rejected, with the accused being remanded in custody.

Inspector Omar Zammit prosecuted. Lawyers Franco Debono and Tiziana Micallef were defence counsel.

The name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the alleged victim and the couple’s children.