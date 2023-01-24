Police arrest two, aged 16, over assault on underage youths in Valletta

The police have arrested two individuals in connection with Sunday’s assault on a group of underage youths.

A spokesperson said investigations by the police led them to two 16-year-olds who were allegedly involved in the attack.

MaltaToday is informed the arrests were carried out earlier on Tuesday.

An argument in Valletta over the weekend left a group of youths injured, in what their parents are calling an unprovoked attack.

Four minors were allegedly attacked by a group of aggressors which left the site of the incident before police arrived.

A parent of one of the young people involved in the brawl said his 14-year-old son, together with a group of other teens were walking down Merchant Street when they were called out by someone from behind them.

“The attack was completely unprovoked,” he said, playing down concerns that this was a fight between ‘gangs’, as was being suggest on social media. “And now one of my son’s friends had to get surgery this morning because of a broken leg.”

He said passers-by had also told the police that the attack was completely unprovoked.

The suspects are expected to be arraigned tomorrow.

Police investigations are ongoing.