Pelin Kaya's relatives tell Jeremie Camilleri to 'burn in hell' after hearing shocking testimony

A relative of murdered Turkish national Pelin Kaya was held back by family members at the end of a court sitting in which shocking testimony was heard.

"Burn in hell," the relatives told 33-year-old Jeremie Camilleri, who stands accused of murdering Pelin Kaya, as he was escorted out of court at the end of a tense sitting.

The compilation of evidence against Camilleri, from Lija, started today as he faces charges of murdering Pelin Kaya.

The court heard on Monday police officers testify how the accused moments before the fatal incident had an argument with his girlfriend and told her he was a "psychopath and proud of it".

Police officers also testified how Camilleri after the crash, started shouting 'where is TVM? I want to be famous'. Camilleri also shouted 'I'm a psychopath and I'm proud of it', the inspector recounted.

The relatives also heard how after exiting his car unscathed, Camilleri had even thrown stones at Pelin Kaya's body that was strung on the pavement.

As the accused was led out of the courtroom, a family member of the victim told him to “burn in hell”. A male relative was also gripped tight by family members to stop him from attacking the accused.

Camilleri killed the woman after driving his car headlong into her and crashing the vehicle into a fast food restaurant in Gżira earlier this month. He was high on drugs at the time of the incident.

Camilleri had to be tasered by police officers before being arrested after he got aggressive with them and bystanders.

Pelin’s mother, who is in Malta for the first time since her daughter’s killing, also fainted in the court room, and required assistance from her family members.

Earlier today she visited the site of her daughter’s murder, as well as the office where she used to work.

Speaking at a vigil in the days after Kaya’s murder, family members insisted it was not an accident but murder.

"She chose Malta over us maybe, but we know Pelin loves us so much as well,” her uncle said. “We believe he will get the punishment he deserves with the support of the Maltese community."