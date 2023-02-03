Joseph Portelli returns to Ħamrun Spartans as club president

Construction magnate Joseph Portelli has returned to Ħamrun Spartans as president of the club, after requesting to have his initial resignation revoked.

Portelli stepped down as president on 26 January with the intention of registering as a player.

However, the move was blocked by the Malta Football Association’s executive committee after the Ethics and Compliance board advised against accepting the registration.

According to media reports, Portelli asked to revoke his initial resignation, and the club’s executive committee accepted the request.

Therefore, Portelli has become president of the club again with immediate effect.

In April last year, Portelli registered as a player with his hometown Nadur Youngsters for their last game of the season against Kerċem Ajax.

Portelli, with the shirt numbered '99', was brought on as a substitute towards the end of the game and scored from the penalty spot to enable his team to achieve a 1-1 draw.

Nadur were crowned Gozitan champions and as expected, Portelli was the toast of town.