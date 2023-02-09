Pelin murder: police say accused lived amongst rats and filth

The court compiling evidence against the man accused of the shocking murder of Pelin Kaya has been told that the man accused of intentionally running her over lived in abject squalor.

Several police officers took the witness stand as the case against Lija resident, Jeremie Camilleri, continued before magistrate Rachel Montebello on Thursday afternoon.

The 33-year-old accused appeared tense as he took his seat in the dock. Members of the Pelin family packed into the courtroom, a black and white photograph of the victim pinned to their lapels. Five prison guards stood behind Camilleri, separating him from the victim's parents and other members of the victim’s friends and family.

One of the witnesses who testified today, a police sergeant who had been present for a search of the accused’s home, described the squalid conditions in which the accused apparently lived. Jeremie Camilleri's house was found to be in a state of “extreme neglect”, said the witness, describing the state of the apartment as "frightening." He recalled seeing rats running around and excrement smeared on the floor, the toilet overflowing. "I would not want to live there," he told the court.

The sergeant had also spoken to several eyewitnesses at the scene of the fatal crash. They described the hellish aftermath of the BMW X6 being driven by the accused, ploughing into the facade of the Gzira KFC outlet.

Several bystanders had told the police sergeant that they had seen Camilleri pelting the victim’s body with stone debris from the crash. One recalled hearing the accused shouting "1 2 3, viva l Algerie".

The court was given an overview of how the police had created a timeline of Camilleri’s movements on the night of the murder using CCTV footage from several places along the route.

It took just seven minutes for Camilleri to travel from his Lija residence to Gzira where the fatal incident took place.

A speed camera on the route had captured the BMW driven by Camilleri travelling at 75.8km/hr.

At the end of today’s sitting, magistrate Rachel Montebello decreed that the court had seen sufficient prima facie evidence to warrant the accused’s indictment. The acts of the case were sent to the Attorney General for this purpose.

The compilation of evidence continues in March.