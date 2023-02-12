menu

Accident in Mġarr leaves cyclist with serious injuries

A collision between a bicycle and a Mazda Demio in Triq Sir Temi Żammit left a 34-year-old cyclist from Žebbuġ with serious injuries

12 February 2023, 5:22pm
by Nicole Meilak

A serious accident took place in Triq Sir Temi Żammit, Mġarr, at noon on Sunday, leaving a 34-year-old cyclist from Żebbuġ with grievous injuries.

The incident occurred when the cyclist collided with a Mazda Demio driven by a 37-year-old man from Sliema. The police were informed and arrived at the scene to find the cyclist in need of medical attention.

The injured cyclist was given immediate assistance by a medical team and was taken to the Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance. There, the man was confirmed to be seriously injured.

Police investigations are ongoing.

