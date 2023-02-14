Red-carded footballer denies having driven his car at rival players after match

An Mqabba FC footballer has been released on bail after being accused of driving his car at two Lija Athletic FC players on Sunday,

The incident follows what is understood to be a post-match argument.

Iven Zammit, 25, from Qormi was arraigned before magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo on Tuesday, charged with attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm on Leon Muscat and Miguel Micallef, outside the Ta’ Qali Centenary Stadium.

Zammit is also accused of threatening the two Lija players with violence, dangerous and reckless driving and making insults or threats beyond the limits of provocation. Further charges of breaching the peace and using offensive and abusive language when exiting a sports ground.

Defence lawyer Veronique Dalli explained that Zammit had been red carded in the 73rd minute of Sunday’s match between Mqabba and Lija and had been subjected to a great deal of verbal abuse from members of the public as he had walked off the pitch.

The argument had continued after the game was over, said the lawyer, culminating in “an unnecessary exchange of words that everyone could have done without.” She said the allegation that Zammit had intentionally driven his car at the other men was “absolutely not true,” adding that this could be confirmed from the CCTV footage.

Furthermore, the other players, through their lawyer Peter Fenech, had declared that they did not have an interest in taking the case forward.

“The Attorney General did not give her consent for the case to be heard summarily so he will have to go through a compilation of evidence,” added the lawyer. “He has been under arrest since Sunday. He is not the criminal type and has had to be hospitalised twice since then.”

Lawyer Peter Fenech, parte civile for both alleged victims, said that his clients were prepared to forgive the accused and renounce to all charges that depended on their consent. He did not object to bail.

The prosecution did not object to bail, but insisted that the court must prevent the accused from speaking to witnesses and approaching their hometowns.

Fenech assured the court that there were no planned future games involving the accused and the other two players.

The court granted Zammit bail, imposing a protection order in favour of the two other players. He was ordered to sign a bail book on a weekly basis and provide a deposit of €300 and personal guarantee of €10,000 by way of security.

The Magistrate made it clear to the accused that he could in no way contact or approach the other two players until the case was decided.