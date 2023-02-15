Police searching for thief in Birkirkara robbery
The thief went into a shop, allegedly armed with a knife, and stole money from the cashier
Police are searching for a thief who stole a considerable amount of cash from a shop in Triq tal-Ħerba, Birkirkara on Wednesday.
Police received a report on the robbery at 12:30pm on Wednesday.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the person went into the shop, allegedly armed with a knife, and demanded money from the cashier. The person fled the shop after stealing the cash.
No one was hurt.
Investigations are ongoing.