Police searching for thief in Birkirkara robbery

The thief went into a shop, allegedly armed with a knife, and stole money from the cashier

nicole_meilak
15 February 2023, 2:22pm
by Nicole Meilak

Police are searching for a thief who stole a considerable amount of cash from a shop in Triq tal-Ħerba, Birkirkara on Wednesday.

Police received a report on the robbery at 12:30pm on Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the person went into the shop, allegedly armed with a knife, and demanded money from the cashier. The person fled the shop after stealing the cash.

No one was hurt.

Investigations are ongoing.

