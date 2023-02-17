Judge orders Kohhu pardon statements to be exhibited in case against alleged bomb-makers

Audio-visual copies of declarations released to the police by Vince Muscat as part of his unsuccessful bid for a presidential pardon are to be exhibited in court.

Madame Justice Edwina Grima ordered the footage be exhibited in the compilation of evidence against the men accused of supplying the bomb used to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia and the murder of lawyer Carmel Chircop.

She was presiding over the Criminal Court, this morning in a pre-trial sitting for the tal-Maksar brothers Adrian and Robert Agius, Jamie Vella and George Degiorgio.

Adrian Agius is indicted for allegedly commissioning the Chircop murder, while Robert Agius and Jamie Vella are charged with supplying Caruana Galizia bomb.

Muscat, who is currently serving a 15 year-prison sentence for his part in the Caruana Galizia murder, had received a presidential pardon over his participation in the plot to kill Chircop in return for his testimony.

In his memorable deposition, Muscat had implicated Chris Cardona, former Labour minister for the economy; Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff to former prime minister Joseph Muscat; as well as lawyer David Gatt in the Caruana Galizia plot.

Muscat had also told the court that both a rifle intended for a later abandoned plot and a bomb, procured from abroad, had been provided by Robert Agius and Jamie Vella.

Today’s sitting dealt with more mundane subjects, including an application requesting the release of a vehicle and a separate application filed by a bank.

At the end of the hearing,the court upheld a request for the exhibition of audio visual copies of statements about the two murders, which had been released by Vince Muscat as part of his request for a presidential pardon. The defence lawyers had asked to be given a copy in order to be able to confront their witnesses with it.

The judge ordered that the four video recorded statements be exhibited before the court of Magistrates as part of the evidence.

Lawyers Alfred Abela and Rene Darmanin are defence counsel to the Agius brothers while lawyer Ishmael Psaila is representing Vella. Lawyers Noel Bianco and Leslie Cuschieri are appearing for George Degiorgio.

The case will continue in March.