Qormi resident arrested in Gozo Court on charges of theft and voluntary damage

A 44-year-old resident of Qormi has been arrested by the police and brought before the Gozo Court earlier on Friday, following an investigation into a series of thefts.

The man has been charged with theft, voluntary damage, and also recidivism, among other related charges.

The accused is alleged to have committed several thefts from various residences in different locations across Gozo, where a significant amount of jewelry and cash were stolen.

The man pleaded not guilty and has not been granted bail at this time.

Police are continuing their investigation into the matter, and the case is currently ongoing.

Magistrate Simone Grech presided over the case. Alex Scerri Herrera and Matthew Xuereb were defence counsel.