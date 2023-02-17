Gozo traffic accident results in serious injuries for Xagħra resident

A 69-year-old man from Xagħra has been seriously injured following a traffic accident in Triq Fortunato Mizzi, Rabat, Gozo earlier today.

The police were informed of the traffic accident at around 9am. They immediately responded to the scene, where they discovered that a 69-year-old man from Xagħra had been hit by a CF85 truck driven by a 58-year-old man from Nadur.

Upon arrival, the medical team provided assistance to the victim, who was later transported to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. The man has since been certified with serious injuries.

The police are currently investigating the incident.