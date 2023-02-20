menu

Man caught with €150,000 worth of heroin at Malta International Airport

A 45-year-old man from Poland has been arrested at Malta International Airport after being found in possession of around four kilos of a substance suspected to be heroin

20 February 2023, 9:36am
by Nicole Meilak
Photo: Malta Police Force

A 43-year-old man was arrested at Malta International Airport on Sunday after being found in possession of around four kilos of a substance suspected to be heroin.

The man, of Polish nationality,  was arrested after police received information that he may be carrying an illegal substance.

He was detained by police after arriving in Malta on a flight from Frankfurt, Germany. Following his arrest, police discovered a package containing the substance in a false bottom of the man’s suitcase.

Photo: Malta Police Force

The substance has an estimated street value of around €150,000.

Magistrate Monica Vella was informed of the case and an inquiry has been appointed.

The man is currntly being held in the police lock-up at the General Headquarters in Floriana and is expected to be brought before a court in the coming days.

