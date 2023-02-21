menu

Thief pleads guilty to stealing a classic Morris Minor and three other cars

Man pleads guilty to theft charges, and other charges relating to breaching a probation order and recidivism

matthew_agius
21 February 2023, 11:16am
by Matthew Agius
File photo
File photo

A car thief will be sentenced next week after he pleaded guilty to stealing a classic car and furniture from a residence, as well as stealing three other vehicles from a showroom.

Abdulsalam Salem Ben Hamed, 50, from Libya was arraigned on Monday evening before magistrate Gabriella Vella, accused of the aggravated theft of furniture and a Morris Minor from a villa in Msida in January. Ben Hamed was also charged with the aggravated theft of three cars from a showroom in Hamrun, in February.

The man pleaded guilty to these charges, and others relating to breaching a probation order and recidivism.

Presiding Magistrate Gabriella Vella will be sentencing the man on February 27. He will be remanded in custody in the interim.
Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was defence counsel.

Matthew Agius is Senior Reporter on Law and Court Affairs at MaltaToday. He is also a Leg...
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.