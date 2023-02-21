Thief pleads guilty to stealing a classic Morris Minor and three other cars

A car thief will be sentenced next week after he pleaded guilty to stealing a classic car and furniture from a residence, as well as stealing three other vehicles from a showroom.

Abdulsalam Salem Ben Hamed, 50, from Libya was arraigned on Monday evening before magistrate Gabriella Vella, accused of the aggravated theft of furniture and a Morris Minor from a villa in Msida in January. Ben Hamed was also charged with the aggravated theft of three cars from a showroom in Hamrun, in February.

The man pleaded guilty to these charges, and others relating to breaching a probation order and recidivism.

Presiding Magistrate Gabriella Vella will be sentencing the man on February 27. He will be remanded in custody in the interim.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna prosecuted.

Lawyer Josette Sultana was defence counsel.